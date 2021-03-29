Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download the merit list from UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 1,284 candidates who successfully cleared the UPPSC 2019 Engineering Services Main exam were invited for the interview/personality test round. Of these, 1262 candidates appeared for their interviews.

Based on the selection criteria, UPPSC has recommended 580 candidates for recruitment to different posts as against 648 vacancies. Due to the unavailability of suitable candidates, UPPSC has decided to carry forward the vacancies of the remaining posts.

The merit list contains the roll number, name and category of the selected candidates.

Steps to check the UPPSC 2020 examination result: