Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the e-admit cards for the NTPC 2019 phase 6 exam set to be held from April 1 for approximately six lakh candidates. The phase 6 exam will be held on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8. RRB released the exam notification for the test on March 22.

The link to view the exam city, date and downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates is already available at all regional RRB portals since March 22.

The eligible candidates for RRB NTPC Phase 6 exam will receive necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of a clarification.

Here’s the direct link to RRB NTPC phase 6 exam schedule.

Here’s direct link to download RRB NTPC Phase 6 admit card.

Steps to download RRB NTPC phase 6 admit card:

Visit the regional RRB website Click on the download ‘admit card’ link Enter registration number and date of birth as password Download admit card that appears on the screen Take printout for future reference.

Links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Thiruvanthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment



The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases till March. The phase 1 exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13, phase 2 exams from January 16 to January 30, phase 3 exams from January 31 to February 12, phase 4 exams from February 15 till March 3, and the phase 5 exam from March 4 to 27.