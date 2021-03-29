Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 66th Mains Exam schedule on its official website. Qualified candidates can check the schedule on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The online application process is scheduled to be conducted from April 6, 2021, and conclude on April 30, 2021.

The BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Prelim examination was held on December 27, 2020, and a re-exam was held on February 14.

According to the official notification, the Mains examination will be conducted on June 5, 2021. Candidates are required to submit the documents from verification to the BPSC’s office on or before May 7, 2021, till 5.00 PM. Candidates should mention their Registration Number, Bar Code, and Application Number on the hard copy.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application: April 6

Last date to apply online: April 30

Last date to receive the required documents for verification by BPSC: May 7 by 5.00 PM

Tentative Mains examination date: June 5

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the examination schedule.

Exam Pattern:

According to the official notification, the examination will consist of three papers — General Hindi, General Studies - Paper 1 and General Studies - Paper 2. The total marks will be 500. The General Hindi paper will consist of a total of 100 marks and the general studies paper 1 and 2 will carry 300 marks each.

Exam Pattern Name of Paper Total Marks Time

General Hindi 100 3 hours General Studies Paper 1 300 3 hours General Studies Paper 2 300 3 hours

The recruitment is being done to fill a total of 733 vacancies of Minority Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District President, Prisoner, Prison and Correctional Services Inspectorate, Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes, Electoral Officer, Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted) Officer, Bihar Probation Service (Probation Officer), Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Food and Supply Inspector, Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted) Revenue Officer and Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) under varipus department of Bihar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the official notification here.