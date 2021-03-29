HPPSC 2021 exam schedule for HPAS Prelims, RFO released
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the exam schedule of various upcoming exams/screening tests. The eight exams listed in the schedule will be conducted in the month of May and July.
Importantly, the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) Preliminary Exam-2020 will be held on July 25 while the HP Forest Service Main Exam-2019 will be held from May 3 to 7.
“The e-Admit cards and instructions to candidates are being uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMSes/ email(s) on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications,” HPPSC said in its notice.
Here’s HPPSC 2021 exam schedule.
HPPSC 2021 exam schedule
|Exam
|Date
|Written/CBT/Screening Test
|HPFS – (ACF) – Main Exam - 2019
|May 3-7
|Written Exam
|Lecturer (Mechanical Engineering)
|May 20
|Computer Based Test
|Lecturer (Electrical Engineering
|May 21
|Computer Based Test
|Lecturer (Civil Engineering
|May 22
|Computer Based Test
|Workshop Superintendent
|May 23
|Computer Based Test
|Lecturer (Automobile Engineering)
|May 24
|Computer Based Test
|Range Forest Officer – 2021
|May 30
|Screening Test – Offline Examination
|HPAS (Prlm. Exam) – 2020
|July 25
|Preliminary Test – Offline Exam