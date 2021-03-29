West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Constable recruitment merit list on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the constable recruitment can check the list of shortlisted candidates for the interview round on the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 4620 candidates have been recommended against UR vacancies.

Also, the Board has released the list of shortlisted and rejected candidates for the interview process.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 8419 vacancies of Constable for West Bengal Police. The notification was released in February 2019 and candidates had to go through a written exam round, PET/PMT round, final written exam, and an interview round before the final selection.

