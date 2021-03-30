The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card for the Class 10 board exams. Students can download the admit card from the JAC website, jac.nic.in, using their username and password.

The Jharkhand Class 10 or secondary exams will be conducted from May 4 to 21. The exam will be held in the morning shift from 9.45 AM to 1.00 PM.

The admit card will have a mention of exam dates, timing, exam centre, exam centre address, COVID-19 guidelines, etc.

Here’s JAC board exam schedule 2021.

Here’s direct link to download JAC Class 10 exam admit card.

Steps to download JAC Class 10 exam admit card:

Visit JAC website jac.nic.in Click on the link ‘Secondary Exam 2021 Admit Card’ Enter username and password and submit Class 10 admit card will appear on your screen Download admit card and take a printout.

Practical exams

The practical exams for Class 10 students will be held from April 6 to 27 at their schools. To conduct the practical exams, the concerned principals will be required to collect the examination-related material from the district examination center till April 3. The marks secured in the practical examinations by the students are to be submitted at the DOE office by April 30.