West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in Botany for General Degree Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service on its official website. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round can check the schedule on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The Commission has also released the e-admit cards, candidates can download the same from the official website starting today.

According to the official notification, the interview is scheduled to commence on April 6, 2021. The interview will be held in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 1.30 PM and conclude on April 13, 2021.

Steps to download the interview schedule:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on, “SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEW FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN BOTANY FOR GENERAL DEGREE COLLEGES IN THE WEST BENGAL EDUCATION...” under What’s New section The schedule will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the interview schedule.

The Commission has also released the cutoff marks/ marks obtained by the last candidate in each category. The marks obtained by the last candidate in each category are as follows: — UR: 79.67, OBC-A: 44.33, OBC-B: 74.67, SC: 36.00, and PD(LD/CP): 51.33.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER (FOR INTERVIEW/ PERSONALITY TEST)” under Candidate’s Corner Click on “Click Here” against CALL LETTER OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN BOTANY... Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the e-admit card.