Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Veterinary Doctor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jpsc.gov.in till April 17, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 166 vacancies, of which, 124 posts are for the regular and 42 posts are for backlog vacancies.

Here’s the direct link to check the notification released for Recruitment of Veterinary Doctor (Regular).

Here’s the direct link to check the notification released for Recruitment of Veterinary Doctor (Backlog).

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 22 years and must not be more than the age of 35 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Education Qualification:

Candidates should hold a graduation degree (BVSc and AH) in Veterinary Science from any recognized University or institution. They must also be registered with Jharkhand Veterinary Council or Indian Veterinary Council.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600 and Rs 150 applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category. PWD candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to apply for the recruitment of Veterinary Doctor (Regular),Advt. No.04/2021 and Click here to apply for the recruitment of Veterinary Doctor (Backlog),Advt. No.05/2021” Now click on “Click Here for New Registration” button and fill all your personal details required in online application Upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take printout of registration slip for future references

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination. The written test will comprise of five papers — Hindi, English, Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Surgery, Veterinary Obstetrics and Gynecology and Animal Nutrition, and Livestock production and Management and Animal Breeding and Genetics. The exam duration will be for 3 hours. More details in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the official notification here.