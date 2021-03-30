The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the new list on SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 26 additional candidates have been shortlisted, of which 3 are Female and 23 are Male.

Earlier, the Commission had released the final answer key and merit list. A total of 28,201 candidates were declared qualified, of which, 25,962 were male candidates and 2,239 were female candidates.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for PST/ PET which will be conducted by the CAPFs. The schedule of PST/ PET will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificates for the PST/ PET.

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2020 Paper-1 exams were conducted from November 23 to 25, 2020, and the tentative answer key was released in the month of December.

