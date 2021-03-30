Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has released the final result for recruitment to various posts under Group B and C category on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the PET and Typing Test can check and download the final result from the official website uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

The PET and Typing Test was conducted from March 14 to 16, 2021.

Earlier, the UP Vidhan Sabha Mains 2020 examination result was announced on the official website. The Mains examination was conducted from February 26 to March 2, 2021. UP Legislative Assembly invited applications for the recruitment from December 8, 2020.

Steps to download the final result:

Visit UP Assembly’s website uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in Click on the “final result” hyperlink available on the homepage Key in your login credentials and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the final result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 87 vacancies. Out of these, 53 vacancies are for Assistant Review Officer, 13 for Scrutiny officer, 10 for Security Assistant (Male), 4 for Counter Report, 2 for Additional Private Secretary, and 1 each for Editor, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer, and Security Assistant (Female).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.