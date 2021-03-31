The All India Bar Examination has released the AIBE XV result has been announced on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

The entrance exam was conducted on January 24, 2021. The Bar Council of India had released the answer key in the month of January.

“The Result for AIBE-15 conducted on 24th January 2021 is available here Click Here In case your result falls in withheld category i.e. It displays “To be declared later” Then Kindly wait as your result will be declared within 7-10 working days and you will be informed through SMS/Email/notification,” read the statement on the official website.

Steps to check AIBE XV 2020 result:

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on “Result AIBE-XV” Key in your login credentials and submit The AIBE results will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the AIBE XV 2020 result.

The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.

Also, the AIBE XVI 2021 registration will be extended till April 30. The official notification for the same will soon be released on the website.

“The date for registration for AIBE 16 will be extended till 30th April 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon,” read the official statement.

Earlier, the last registration date was March 22 and the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 25 which was postponed from the original examination date i.e. March 21, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.