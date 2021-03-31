The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of State Tax Inspector, Class-III today, i.e., March 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 243 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years as on March 31, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution/ university and have a basic knowledge of Computer Application as prescribed in Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules 1967.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of Prelims and Mains Examination, and the interview round.

Steps to apply for the State Tax Inspector vacancies:

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on “Apply” written against “State Tax Inspector, Class-3” Register and proceed with the application form Pay the application fee Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the post of State Tax Inspector, Class-III.