Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the Store Keeper and Data Entry Operator’s provisional answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on March 28, 2021.

According to the official notification, candidates can raise objections against the released answer keys in person or via post with supporting documents. This facility for raising objections will be available till April 6, 2021, by 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the provisional answer keys:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Latest Notification” section Click on “Provisional Answer Key for the Post of Data Entry Operator and Store Keeper” The answer key will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Provisional Answer Key for the Post of Data Entry Operator.

Here’s the direct link to download the Provisional Answer Key for the Post of Store Keeper.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.