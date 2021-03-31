The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will close the registration window today for Class 10 and 12 October batch 2021. Students can apply online at sdmis.nios.ac.in for admission to Class 10 and 12 till midnight.

NIOS has earlier extended the registration deadline for October 2021 batch till March 31.

Students can check details regarding the fee structure, eligibility criteria, documents required, etc on the NIOS admission portal.

Steps to register for NIOS Class 10, 12 October 2021 batch:

Visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NIOS 2021 Registration link Select state or Union Territory, and key in your identity number, course and submit Key in the required details and upload the documents Pay the applicable fee Download and take a printout of the application fee for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for NIOS October 2021 batch.

According to the statement released by NIOS, the admission can be rejected if the required supporting documents are missing or the false documents or incomplete information or wrong information is submitted.

“In case a candidate conceals/hides the requisite information, if the required educational qualifications or the minimum age criterion is not fulfilled, or if the Secondary examination is not passed from a recognised Board,” read the statement.