The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the mark sheets of candidates who appeared in the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can download their mark sheet online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The result of the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I exam was declared on March 13. The exam was held on March 6.

RBI has however released the mark sheet and cut-off marks only of the Officers in Gr B (DR)- General exam.

Candidates who have cleared the phase 1 exam will head to the phase 2 exam. The RBI Phase-II examination is scheduled to be held on April 1 for Officers in Gr B (DR)- General, March 31 for Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR and DSIM.

Steps to download RBI Grade B (General) Phase-I mark sheet:

Visit RBI website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on ‘Result’ tab under ‘Current Vacancies’ section Click on the mark sheet link Enter roll number and date of birth to download mark sheet Check cut-off marks given for the exam.

Here’s direct link to download RBI Grade B (General) Phase-I mark sheet.

As per the notification released earlier, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 322 vacancies at RBI of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.