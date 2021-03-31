The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card/call letter of the Office Attendant recruitment exam 2020. Registered candidates set to appear in the online exam can download their admit cards from RBI’s career page opportunities.rbi.org.in before April 10.

The RBI Office Attendant exam 2020 will be held on April 9 and 10. The duration time of the exam is 90 minutes. The admit card will contain all details of the exam time, centre, etc. The exam, except for the test of General English will be bilingual, i.e. English and Hindi.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by RBI to fill 841 vacancies of Office Attendant in its offices. Candidates who clear the country-wide online competitive test will head for the Language Proficiency Test (in Regional Language).

Besides admit card, RBI has also released an ‘Information Handout’ for candidates which they are required to read carefully.

Steps to download RBI Office Attendant exam admit card:



Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on ‘Call Letters’ under ‘Current Vacancies’ section Click on: ‘Recruitment for the post of Office Attendants (2020) - Online Exam Call Letter and Information Handout’ and then on ‘Call letter’ Enter registration number and password to access admit card Download the admit card and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link to download RBI Office Attendant exam 2020 admit card.