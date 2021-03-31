The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is expected to release the admit card soon for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test or OTET 2021 on its official website. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the Board’s website at bseodisha.ac.in.

The OTET 2021 examination will be held on April 9 and will consist of two papers — Paper 1 for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper-II for Class 6 to 8 teachers. The examinations will be conducted for 2.5 hours for each paper. The Papers will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking.

The OTET admit card will contain details like exam time, centre, rules, etc. Candidates are advised to read the details/instructions on the card carefully.

Steps to download OTET 2021 admit card:

Visit website at bseodisha.ac.in Click on the admit card flashing on the homepage (when released) Login using credentials to access admit card Download and print a copy.

BSE Odisha has already released the syllabus for OTET 2021 on its website.

The OTET is a state-level examination that is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teachers post. On qualifying the OTET exam, candidates can participate in the recruitment in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha.