West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the result of the WB Civil Services Main Exam-2019. Candidates who appeared for Group A and B Main exams can check the result at the WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will now appear for the interview round. A total of 211 candidates have been qualified for the personality test for Group A and 60 candidates for Group B services.

Here’s direct link to check WBPSC Mains 2019 Group A result.

Here’s direct link to check WBPSC Mains 2019 Group B result.

WBPSC is yet to announce the schedule of the interview round.

WBPSC exams 2021

Earlier, WBPSC issued the exam calendar for this year’s Civil Services exams. The West Bengal Civil Service Preliminary Examination, 2021 will be held on May 30, the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Prelims-2020 on June 13, and the West Bengal Civil Service Mains-2020 from May 17, 18, 19 and 21.