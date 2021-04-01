The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel has announced the result of the IBPS Clerk main exam 2020. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their score at IBPS website, ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk main exam 2020 was held on February 28 for candidates who cleared the December preliminary exam.

Marks obtained only in the Main exam will be considered for the final merit list. The total number of vacancies for Clerk this year is 1,444 for 11 participating banks.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS Clerk main exam 2020 result.

Steps to check IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 result:

Visit the IBPS official website Click on the result link for CRP-Clerks-X scrolling on the homepage Click on the result link Enter Registration No/Roll No and date of birth to login Download result and check score.

IBPS has already released the provisional allotment list for Clerks and other posts. Candidates who have qualified in the Main exam and are sufficiently high in merit have been considered for the provisional allotment process, details of which are available on the IBPS website.

Provisional allotment by IBPS does not guarantee an offer of employment but is subject to the decision of the participating banks. The allotment is done based on merit-cum-preference.

Here’s direct link to check IBPS Clerk provisional allotment.