Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the combined result of the Main exam and interview of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee and Specialist Officer recruitment 2020. Candidates who appeared in the exam and interview can check the result at the IBPS website ibps.in.

The scorecard of the IBPS SO and IBPS PO/MT interview rounds have already been released.

On March 31, IBPS also issued the provisional allotment letters to shortlisted candidates for PO/MT, SO and Clerk recruitment 2020.

The combined result will be available on the IBPS portal till April 30.

Steps to check IBPS PO/MT, SO combined result 2020:

Visit IBPS website ibps.in Click on the combined result link for the relevant post Login using Registration No/Roll No and date of birth Download result and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s dircet link to IBPS PO/MT combined result.

Here’s dircet link to IBPS SO combined result.