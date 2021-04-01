The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Maharashtra Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2020 answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key, if any, by April 8. Candidates are required to send their objections to the MPSC, Cooperage MTNL Bldg, 7th or 8th floor, Maharshi Karve Road, Cooperage, Mumbai 400021. The Maharashtra Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2020 was conducted on March 27, 2021.

According to the official notification, the candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer key through offline mode as per the format given by the Commission. Objections in other formats will not be accepted.

Steps to check the answer key:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Click on, “Maharashtra Engineering Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2020 - First Answer Key” under the “Latest Updates” The answer key will appear on the screen in PDF format Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The 2020 Engineering Services exam is being conducted to fill a total of 218 vacancies. The application process began on March 18, 2020, and the last day apply for the 2020 Engineering Service exam was April 7, 2020.

