Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Asst Architect 2020 interview call letter to download on its official website apsc.nic.in. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on April 8 and 9.

The document verification will begin from 9.00 AM and the interview process will start from 10.30 AM.

The Commission will hold the interview/ viva-voce for the post of Assistant Architect in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department at its office at Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

Steps to download the call letter:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on, “Download Intimation Letter for Interview for the post of Assistant Architect in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department...” under the Latest Updates section Key in your roll number and submit Download and take printout of the call letter

Here’s the direct link to check and download the call letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.