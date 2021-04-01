The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Group A recruitment exam scorecard on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), and Analyst (IT) exam can check the scorecard on the official website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE conducted the computer-based test (CBT) Group A recruitment examination from January 28 to 30, 2020, and the result was declared on October 16, 2020. The interview round was conducted from February 23 to March 3, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 35 vacancies, of which, 14 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Secretary, 7 for Assistant Secretary (IT) posts and 14 vacancies are for the post of Analyst (IT).

Steps to download the scorecard:

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in Click on, “Score Card(s) for the Post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT)” under Latest @CBSE section Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

