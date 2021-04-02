Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Haryana Civil Service Examination 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in by 11.55 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies, of which, 48 vacancies are for Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch), 7 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 14 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 5 for District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), 4 for ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, 1 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), 5 for Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), 46 for Block Development &Panchayat Officer (BDPO), 3 for Traffic Manager (TM), 2 for District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), and 21 for Assistant Employment Officer (AEO).

HPSC will conduct the preliminary exam in May or June and hold the Main exam in August. The e-Admit Card will be issued well before the commencement of the Examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the website. No Admit Card will be sent by post.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

The candidates should not be less than the age of 18 years and not be more than the age of 42 years as on January 1, 2021, except for the post of DSP. For the post of DSP, the candidates should not be less than 18 years and not more than 27 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the category.

Educational Qualifications:

The applicants must hold a Bachelor Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognized University.

Here’s the direct link to HPSC HCS 2021 notification.

Application Fee

Male and female candidates are supposed to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 and Rs 250 respcetively. There are relaxations to reserved categories.

Steps to apply for HPSC vacancies for various posts:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “Click Here To Apply Online For The Posts Of HCS (Ex. Br.) And Allied Services Examination - 2020-21” under the “Important Links” section Click on the new registration Register and apply for the vacancies Download and take a print of the application form

Here’s the direct link to apply for the HPSC vacancies.