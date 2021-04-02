The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in till April 30 by 5.00 PM.

The JIPMAT-2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 2021, for a total of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

JIPMAT 2021 is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic year 2021 – 2022.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration: April 1

Last date to apply for JIPMAT 2021: April 30 (5.00 PM)

Last date to pay the application fee: April 30

Date of Examination for JIPMAT-2021: June 20

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicants should have passed Class 12th from arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60 percent (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year 2019, 2020 or appearing in 2021. The candidate must have passed Class 10th examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year not before 2017. More details in the notification.

Application Fee:

The candidates from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 2000. A fee of Rs 1000 is applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Steps to register for JIPMAT 2021:

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT 2021 New Registration” Register and create log in credentials Login and fill the online application Upload the required documents Pay the applicable fee Download and take a printout of the application

Here’s the direct link to register for JIPMAT 2021.

Candidates are instructed to submit only one application per candidate. Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.