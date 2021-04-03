The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon conclude the online application process for the April session of the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE Main 2021. The third session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in by April 4 (upto 11.50 PM).

“It is once again informed that April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/or 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) Application process,” NTA said in its notification.

Here’s NTA notice on JEE Main April 2021 registration.

Candidates who have applied earlier for April/May session can modify their particulars (Session, Category, Subject, etc.) from March 25 to April 4. NTA also said due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application form closes on April 4. Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful with details in their form.

The admit card for the JEE Main April session will likely be available for download in the second week of the month.

Steps to apply for JEE Main April 2021:

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for JEE Main April 2021.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May. Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

The results of the February and March session of the entrance exams have already been declared.