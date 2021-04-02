The Subordinate Services Selection Board (SSSB) Punjab has notified the recruitment of School Librarian on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in from April 5, 2021.

Candidates can apply online till April 26, 2021, by 5.00 PM. The last day to pay the application fee is April 29.

Vacancy Details: Category Total number of vacancies GENERAL 293 SC (M &B) 74 SC (R &O) 75 BC 75 ESM-GEN 52 ESM-SC(M&B) 15 ESM-SC(R&O) 15 ESM-BC 15 Ortho Handicapped 7 Visually Impaired 8 Hearing Impaired 8 Intellectually Disabled 7 Sports - General 15 SC(M&B)- Sports 4 SC(R&O)- Sports 4 Freedom Fighter 7 EWS (GEN) 76 Total 750

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application process: April 5

Last date to submit the application form: April 26 by 5.00 PM

Last date for fee submission: April 29

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The applicants must have attained the age age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 37 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category. More details in the official notification.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have passed Class 12th from a recognized board/ institution and have two years diploma course in Library Science from a recognized university/ institution.

Application Fee:

The candidates from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000. Candidates from SC/ BC/ EWS, ESM and Dependent and PwD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, Rs 200 and 500.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.