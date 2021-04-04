Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the state Combined Engineering Service Examination-2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the TNPSC website tnspsc.gov.in.

A one-time registration fee of Rs 150 is applicable while an exam fee for the desired post is Rs 100.

TNPSC has notified a total of 537 vacancies, of which 348 are for Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works department, 183 for Junior Draughting Officer (Highways department), 5 for Junior Engineer (Fisheries department) and one for Technical Assistant (Handlooms and Textiles Department).

Eligibility criteria

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 30 years as of July 2021.

Educational qualification:

Junior Draughting Officer/Junior Engineer: Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Technical Assistant: Diploma in Handloom Technology/Textile Manufacture.

Selection process

TNPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of a written exam, document verification and interview. The TNPSC CES exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on June 6. Paper 1 (subject paper) will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM, and paper 2 (general studies) from 3.00 to 5.00 PM. The exam will be held at centres in seven cities.

Here’s direct link to TNPSC Combined Engineering Service Exam-2021 notification.

Here’s direct link to apply for TNPSC CES 2021.

Steps to apply for TNPSC CES 2021:

