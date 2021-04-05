The Department of Women and Child Development, Karnataka will today close the online application process for the recruitment of Anganwadi Worker and Helper in Ballari district, Karnataka. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 170 Worker and Helper vacancies. Candidates can apply for the posts till today, i.e., April 5.

Vacancy Details: CDS Project Worker Helper CD project office Siruguppa 6 20 CD project office Hospet 2 28 CD project office Kudligi 2 10 CD project office Bellary (u) 0 14 CD project office Bellary Rural 17 24 CD project office H.B.Halli 2 9 CD project office Harapanahalli 4 12 CD project office Hadagali 2 5 CD project office Sandur 1 12

The candidates applying for the post of helper must have passes Class 8 and the candidates applying for the post of workers must have passed Class 12.

Steps to apply for the Worker/Helper vacancies:

Visit the official website anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in Select the District/Post to apply for and submit Fill in the details and submit Take a printout for future reference

