Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will start the online mock examinations today for undergraduate and postgraduate students to prepare them for the upcoming semester exams. The mock test window will remain active till April 9. The Pune University UG and PG semester exams will commence on April 10.

To log onto the mock test portal sppuexam.in, students would need user name and password which have been shared via an email and SMS as well as made available in the student profile system

The mock exam is for students to get to know the platform. The test contains general knowledge, Covid-19 awareness related and general aptitude related questions.

Here’s SPPU mock test schedule and guidebook.

As per SPPU guidelines, only one successful test appearance is allowed. If a student faces any technical issues during the examination and gets auto-logout or auto-submit, then he/she can contact Chat Support on the website (as primary action) or call on 020‐71530202 and his/her test will be restarted.

“Email & SMS of username and password for each mock test will be sent to respective student day before his/her mock test date. You can check your username and password in Student Profile System too,” the guidelines said.