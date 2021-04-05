Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued the timetable for the entrance exam for admissions to various undergraduate courses. The exams will be held between June 20 and July 11. The exam schedule is available on AMU website amu.ac.in.

AMU will conduct the admission test for enrollment to BSc, BCom, BA, BTech, BEd and other courses in pen and paper mode. The exam will be held in two shifts: 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The University will be starting the registration for the exams soon. The admit cards are expected to be released one week before the exams.

Here’s direct link to AMU UG entrance exam schedule 2021.