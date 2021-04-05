Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued the timetable for the entrance exam for admissions to various undergraduate courses. The exams will be held between June 20 and July 11. The exam schedule is available on AMU website amu.ac.in.

AMU will conduct the admission test for enrollment to BSc, BCom, BA, BTech, BEd and other courses in pen and paper mode. The exam will be held in two shifts: 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The University will be starting the registration for the exams soon. The admit cards are expected to be released one week before the exams.

Here’s direct link to AMU UG entrance exam schedule 2021.

AMU UG entrance exam schedule

Course Date of exam Time
BSc Honours June 20 10 am to 12 pm
B Com Honours June 20 10 am to 12 pm
BA Honours June 20 4 pm to 6 pm
Bridge Course June 21 4 pm to 6 pm
BA LLB June 27 4 pm to 6 pm
BTEch, BArch 1 Paper June 27 10 am to 1 pm
MBA, MBA (IB), MBA (Islamic banking and financing) July 4 10 am to 12 pm
BEd July 4 4 pm to 6 pm
SSSC (Science stream), Diploma in BTech July 11 10 am to 12 pm
SSSC (Humanities, Commerce) July 11 4 pm to 6 pm