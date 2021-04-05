The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the list of qualified candidates on the basis of the results of West Bengal Judicial Service Examination, 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Interview/ PT round can check and download the list from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 50 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted. The selection of the candidates will be done to fill a total of 26 vacancies on the basis of eligibility of the candidates in all respects and verification of original certificates etc.

A total of 78 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Personality Test scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 24, 2021, in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM. The reporting times were 10.30 AM and 1.00 PM for the first and second shift, respectively.

The admit card for the same was made available to download on March 10.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on, “SELECT LIST OF 50 CANDIDATES QUALIFIED ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF WEST BENGAL JUDICIAL SERVICE EXAMINATION, 2020...” under the What’s New section The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the result.

Also, the Commission has released the list of candidates shortlisted to be appointed to 14 temporary but likely to be permanent posts of Lecturer in Survey Engineering. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the result.

