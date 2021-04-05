Forest Research Institute (FRI) has released the admit card for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Technical Posts) recruitment exam 2021 on its official website. Registered candidates et to appear for the exam can download admit cards from fri.icfre.gov.in.

FRI will conduct the written examination for Group C Posts - MTS (Non-Technical Posts) on April 25 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon at Dehradun. The exam will be conducted to fill up 40 vacancies.

Steps to download FRI MTS exam admit card:

Visit website fri.icfre.gov.in Click on the FRI MTS Admit Card 2021 link under the ‘what’s new’ section It will redirect to a login page Enter your login credentials like registration number, date of birth Admit card will be displayed on the screen Download admit card and take printout.





