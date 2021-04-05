Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result of the 2016 Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer Exam. The exam was conducted in the month of December and February. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result and download the merit list from UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to UPPSC, 4881 candidates had participated in the recruitment exam for a total of 303 vacant posts. Of these, 260 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted by the Commission. The candidates will have to appear for the document verification round before appointment.

The remaining 43 vacancies couldn’t be filled due to the unavailability of suitable candidates. Hence UPPSC will carry forward these vacancies.

Steps to check the UPPSC RO/ARO 2016 exam result:

