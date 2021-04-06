Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the draft answer key of the 2020 Junior Engineer (Civil) (Diploma) recruitment exam. The RSMSSB JEN 2020 exam was held on December 6 last year.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and master question paper from RSMSSB website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key between April 7 and 9 at the portal. A non-refundable fee of Rs 100 is applicable for every answer challenged.

The Junior Engineer recruitment exam was conducted to fill 1,219 vacancies, application process for which was conducted from June 24 to July 8, 2020.

Here’s RSMSSB JEN 2020 answer key notice.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB JEN (Civil) Diploma exam 2020 answer key.