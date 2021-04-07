Today is the last day for candidates registered for the Joint Entrance Exam of JEE Main April session to make corrections to their application form. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had extended the correction window for the April session.

Registered candidates can update their particulars (Session, Category, Subject, etc.) upto 11.50 PM today on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The third session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to 30. The admit card for the JEE Main April session will likely be available for download in the second week of the month.

Steps to make corrections to the form:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on, “JEE (Main) 2021: Registration form correction” Key in your login credentials Read the information and proceed Make changes and submit.

Here’s the direct link to JEE Main April correction window.

The April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (BArch) and/or 2B (B Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the application process for the May session (Session-4).

About JEE Main 2021:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.