India Post will conclude the online application process today for the recruitment of over 2,500 Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) to the Chhattisgarh and Kerala circle (cycle 3). Interested candidates can apply online at the India Post recruitment website appost.in.

The agency is looking to recruit candidates for 1,137 vacancies in the Chhattisgarh circle and 1,421 posts in the Kerala circle. The job profiles include Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

The recruitment notices are available on the India Post website and candidates are advised to read the details carefully.

Age

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to all GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively as of March 8, 2021, with permissible relaxation in the upper age limit for different categories.

Educational Qualification

The candidates must have cleared the 10th class examination with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). Knowledge of the local language is a must to be eligible to participate in the recruitment process. A certificate in basic computer knowledge is also essential to be eligible to apply.

The application process will involve three stages — Registration, Fee Payment and Application. All the candidates have to go through these three stages to fulfill the application process.

Candidates are suggested to go through the India Post notification carefully to have a better understanding of the positions, role, eligibility, application and selection process among others before applying.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2021: