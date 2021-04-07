Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contract) examination 2020. The SSC JE Paper-I exam 2020 was conducted in a CBT mode from March 22 to 24, 2021 at different centres all over the country.

The candidates’ Response Sheets along with the tentative answer keys are now available on the SSC website ssc.nic.in. The candidates may login to the link provided in the document below by using their Examination Roll No. and Password.

Here’s SSC JE 2020 answer key notice.

Here’s direct link to SSC JE 2020 Response Sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation.

Candidates can raise an objection, if any, to the tentative answer keys at the SSC portal till April 9 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

The open competitive examination is being conducted for recruitment of 785 Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries, Departments and Organizations in the Government of India.