Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India has announced the result of the Probationary Officer recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the ECGC PO exam can check and download the merit list at the Corporation’s website ecgc.co.in. The ECGC PO written exam was conducted on March 14.

Candidates whose names appear on the merit list have been shortlisted for the interview round. A total of 267 candidates have qualified the written examination. The date of the interviews will be announced on the ECGC website soon.

Here’s direct link to ECGC PO exam 2021 merit list.

Steps to check ECGC PO exam 2021 result:

Visit ECGC website ecgc.co.in Click on ECGC PO Result 2021 link The merit list PDF will appear on screen Download and check list using name/roll no.

ECGC will declare the marks obtained by all candidates and cut-off of the exam after completion of the recruitment process.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 59 PO vacancies. The application process was conducted in January.