Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for Personality Tests (Interviews) of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020. The interview round will start on April 26 and will continue till June 18.

A total of 2,046 candidates have been shortlisted for personality test. The interview date and session have been mentioned alongside the candidate’s roll number in the schedule ducument.

UPSC will issue the e-call letters for the Civil Services Main 2020 interview on its website upsc.gov.in shortly. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained, the Commission said.

Here’s UPSC Civil Service 2020 interview schedule.

The result of the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam 2020 was announced on March 23. Subsequently, the qualified candidates were asked to fill and submit the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II).

The qualified candidates will now have to appear for the Personality Test for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

The Personality Test will be conducted in the Union Public Service Commission’s office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Airline fee reimbursement

Considering the current COVID 19 pandemic situation, UPSC has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to’ and ‘fro’ airfare for traveling by Air India or any other private airlines to the outstation candidates for attending interviews/ PT boards subject to conditions laid down in the schedule document.