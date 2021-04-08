Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list of the RRB Office Assistant recruitment 2020. Candidates can check the list of state-wise provisional allotment under the IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Multipurpose) online at ibps.in.

IBPS had declared the results of the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main exam on March 1 its official website.

Provisional allotment by IBPS does not guarantee an offer of employment but is subject to the decision of the participating banks. The allotment is done based on merit-cum-preference. The allotment list contains the registration number, marks obtained and allotted bank of the shortlisted candidates.

A total of 4,624 candidates will be posted as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in rural banks across India

