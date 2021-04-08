Union Public Service Commission has issued the official notification of the UPSC Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination 2021. The UPSC IES/ISS exam 2021 will be held on July 16. The online application process has commenced at UPSC website upsconline.nic.in and will continue till April 27 (6.00 PM).

The Services to which recruitment is to be made on the results of this examination and the approximate number of vacancies in Junior Time Scale of the Services are: Indian Economic Service- 15 and Indian Statistical Service- 11.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification:

IES: Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics.

ISS: Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject OR a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.

Application fee

Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/PwBD) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

Selection procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

Here’s UPSC IES/ISS 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021:

Visit UPSC recruitment website UPSConline.nic.in Click on the link ‘ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’ Click on ‘Apply Now’ next to the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download the submitted form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC IES/ISS 2021.

Meanwhile, UPSC has also commenced the registration process for Indian Engineering Services Exam 2021. The UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2021 will be held on July 18. The online application process has commenced at UPSC website upsconline.nic.in and will continue till April 27 (6.00 PM).