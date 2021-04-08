The Anna University will release the mark sheet of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2021 today. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can download their mark sheet from TANCET website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Anna University had declared the TANCET 2021 result on April 2. The mark sheet will be available for download on the TANCET portal till April 22.

TANCET 2021 was held on March 20 for MBA and MCA and on March 21 for MTech, March and MPlan. The exam is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree progammes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan in the state for the academic year 2021-2022.

The qualifying candidates will now be able to participate in the counselling process and gain admission to the University. The admissions will be based on TANCET percentile scores.

Steps to download TANCET 2021 mark sheet: