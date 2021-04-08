Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for vacancies to Assistant Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the JKPSC website jkpsc.nic.in till May 7.

JKPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 45 posts in Public Works and Jal Shakti Departments. A written exam with an objective type multiple choice question paper of two hours duration will be held on June 13 to recruit candidates. The examination will be held at Srinagar and Jammu centres.

Vacancy details Post Vacancies Assistant Engineer (Civil),

Public Works Dept 22 Assistant Engineer (Civil),

Jal Shakti Dept 19 Assistant Research Officer,

Public Works Dept

2 Deputy Research Officer,

Public Works Dept

2

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the posts should possess a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India in the appropriate branch of Engineering.

The age limit for open merit is 40 years of age.

Candidates should be a domicile of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to apply for the posts.

Application fee

An online fee of Rs 1000 is to be paid along with the application. There are concessions to reserved categories.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement available on the JKPSC website in detail before applying online.

Steps to apply for JKPSC AE recruitment 2021: