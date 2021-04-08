Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Training Selection Test (ANMTST) 2020 result on its official website. However, due to heavy traffic the MPPEB’s official website peb.mp.gov.in has crashed. Candidates who appeared for the examinations will be able to check and download their results once the website recovers.

The PNST and ANMTST recruitment examination was conducted to fill a total of 540 and 220 vacancies, respectively.

The PNST examination was conducted on February 6 and 7, whereas, the ANMTST 2020 exam was held on February 15 and 16 in two sessions — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Steps to check PNST/ ANMTST result:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on, “Result - ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST) - 2020” and “Result - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2020” hyperlink Key in your login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen Check and download Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the PNST recruitment exam result.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the ANMTST recruitment exam result.