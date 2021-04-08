The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified vacancies for recruitment to the post of Assistant Audit Officer (Bihar Audit Services) in Audit Directorate under Finance Department. The application process is scheduled to begin from April 17 and conclude on May 15, 2021, on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on August 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should hold a graduation degree in Economics, Numeric or Mathematics from a recognised university. Candidates with MBA, CA, ICWA, and CS degree are eligible to apply.

Here’s the direct link to check the detailed official notification.

Exam Pattern:

Preliminary examination will consist of an objective type MCQ based question paper. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and will consist a total of 150 marks. The candidates who will be declared qualified for the Mains will have to appear for three subjects — Hindi (100 marks), General Studies-I (300) and General Studies-II (300), and an optional subject of 300 marks. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours each.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Exam followed by Mains Written Exam and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.