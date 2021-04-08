The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has changed the Pune District exam centres for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020 due to Administrative reasons.

Candidates can check and download the new venue from the official website mpsc.gov.in. The updated admit cards shall be available at mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in soon.

According to the official notification, the candidates appearing for the examination to be held on April 11 will soon be able to download their updated admit cards. The Commission will also inform the candidates about the same via SMS to their registered numbers.

Exam Venue Details: ROLL NUMBER OLD EXAM VENUE NEW EXAM VENUE PN089001-PN089432 ABHINAV COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING, NARHE, TA. HAVELI, DIS. PUNE SINHGAD INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND SCIENCE, NARHE, PUNE-41 PART A PN100001-PN100216 SINHGAD COLLEGE OF PHARMACY, VADGAON BK., PUNE SINHGAD INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND SCIENCE, NARHE, PUNE-41 PART B PN107001-PN107480 G. H. RAISONI ARTS, COMMERCE & SCIENCE COLLEGE, WAGHOLI, TAL. HAVELI, DIST- PUNE H.V.DESAI COLLEGE OF COMMERCE,ARTS AND SCIENCE,596,BUDHWAR PETH,BEHIND SHANIWAR WADA,PUNE-02

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 11 after which the candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam. MPSC Subordinate Services recruitment application process began on February 28, 2020. The last date for submitting the online applications was March 19, 2020.

The recruitment drive for the Group B Services is being conducted to fill 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for General Administrative Department, 89 for Finance Department, and 650 for Home Department.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.