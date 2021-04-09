Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) of University of Delhi has invited online application from foreign students for admissions to various programmes for the Academic Session 2021-2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official admission portal fsr.du.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the application process commenced on April 8, 2021, and the application deadlines vary for various courses.

Programme of study Last date to submit the application form Under Graduate Bachelor's Three Year Programme May 31 Post Graduate Programme June 29 MBA and PhD in faculty of management studies April 30 M.Phil and PhD Programme July 30 One year certificate/ diploma/ advanced diploma/ PG diploma courses August 22 School of Open Learning (SoL) for Bachelor's and Master's Courses August 29 Application for part-time Affiliation in any Course (for maximum 2 semesters) (Casual Affiliation) August 22

Steps to register for students:

Visit the official website fsr.du.ac.in On the homepage, click on, “Online Admission Portal” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the required details Upload the documents and submit

Here’s the direct link to apply for DU admissions 2021.

The candidate must ensure the fulfilment of the minimum eligibility criteria for the programme and the Courses which he/she is applying for. The candidate may apply for more than one programme of study. However, for each programme a separate application form has to be submitted by providing a separte e-mail ID and with the payment of a nonrefundable application fee, read the official notification.

Application Fee:

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1500. On the successful payment of fees, an application number is generated. Save and take a printout. This number is displayed on the screen and also sent by email to the candidate.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.