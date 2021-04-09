West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Tutor and Ward Master Grade-III on the official website. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round can check and download the schedule from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the interview for the Tutor posts are scheduled to be conducted on April 28 in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 1.30 AM. The interviews for Ward Master Grade-III posts will be held on April 29, May 4, and 5, 2021, in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 1.30 PM. The reporting times are 10.00 AM and 12.00 noon, respectively.

Steps to download Tutor/ Ward Master interview schedule:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on, “SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEW FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF TUTOR, NURSING TRAINING INSTITUTE (GNM COURSE)...” and ‘SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEW FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF WARD MASTER GRADE-III...” The schedule will open in PDF format Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the interview schedule for the post of Tutor.

Here’s the direct link to check the interview schedule for the post of Ward Master.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.