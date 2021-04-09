Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has announced the postponement of the entrance examinations for the admissions to the Academic session 2021-2022 due to rise in COVID-19 cases. The entrance exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 20 to July 11.

“In view of resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic, the Admission Test Schedule for the Session 2021-22 stands withdrawn. Fresh schedule for Admission Tests for the Session 2021-22 will be notified in due course of time,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

According to a report by TIMES NOW NEWS, AMU also advised students to leave the hostels and return back to their homes. “Due to rising cases of COVID-19 across India, the situation has become alarming and there is a danger of epidemic occurring in hostels also. Therefore, all the students are advised to leave the hostels and go to their respective homes.”

Also, the University has directed to conduct all the classes for the Session 2020-21 in online mode, till the end of the semester, both for existing as well as new admitted students.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.